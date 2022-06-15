Farm Weekly

CBH Group welcomes five WA graingrowers to the Growers' Advisory Council (GAC)

June 15 2022 - 10:00am
Jules Alvaro, Merredin, was one of five new councillors to join the Growers' Advisory Council (GAC).

FIVE new graingrowers have been endorsed by CBH Group to join the Growers' Advisory Council (GAC).

