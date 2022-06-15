Farm Weekly
Funding for AEGIC has been extended by $24 million for more research and development activities to benefit local growers

By Bree Swift
June 15 2022 - 10:30pm
Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan, Grains Research and Development Commission chairman John Woods and AEGIC chairman Ron Storey.

FUNDING for the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) has been extended, with a $24 million co-investment from the State Government and the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC).

