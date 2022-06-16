Farm Weekly

Oat grower urged to keep watch for the plant disease red leather leaf (RLL)

June 16 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keep watch for red leather leaf

OAT growers are encouraged to keep a look out for the plant disease red leather leaf (RLL), which was confirmed in Western Australia for the first time last season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.