NUTRIEN Livestock agents yarded 1064 head of cattle at their second June Special store sale at Boyanup last week.
The yarding comprised a large variance in both weight and quality with a larger number of very lightweight beef cattle penned.
Consequently, the average of $1617 over the yarding was a commendable result, almost holding the previous months values.
In contrast, the opening few pens of beef steers were some of the heaviest and better finished cattle seen at a store sale for a long time.
The sale's overall return was also a strong result with genuine buyers braving wet conditions to secure their requirements.
The usual spread of buyers operated again, with a few graziers securing cattle also.
The feedlot industry, Harvey Beef backgrounding cattle and strong agent purchases ensured the sale's success.
The first five pens of heavy steers were all bought by Kookabrook Livestock Trust, with the top-priced pen being the first sold.
The five Red Angus steers from RA & GJ Palme, Margaret River, weighed 657kg and sold at 396c/kg to cost $2601.
The next five Palme steers weighing 624kg sold at 400c/kg to make $2496.
A pen of four Murray Grey steers weighing 581kg from WJ & J McGregor, Busselton, sold for $2266 and 390c/kg followed by three Salers Angus cross steers offered by Jillgary stud, Dardanup, that weighed 523kg returning $2302 at 440c/kg with another single steer weighing 705kg costing $2397.
Harvey Beef added strong competition with their first pen of 24 Angus weighing 436kg from Carters Farm, Marybrook, costing $2355 at 540c/kg.
A pen of six Hereford steers of 433kg were soon added at $2231 from SF Talbot, followed by two Angus from Stoney Pastoral that made $2280.
Welldon Beef, Williams, put together numbers starting with 13 Angus of 374kg from CZB Partnership that cost $2240 and 598c/kg.
Several lines of mixed breed steers sold by JT & CA Warwick went on the Welldon Beef truck, costing $1631-$1908 and up to 472ckg.
B & M Waddell helped keep the sale flowing when buying numerous pens of suitable beef cattle, topping at $2310 paid for two grey steers from P G & S L Fisher as well as four from Diamond J Farms at 610c/kg and $2035.
Two pens of Angus steers from P A Macleay, Wonnerup, saw Harvey Beef and B & M Waddell clash, resulting in the first line of nine steers of 416kg going to Harvey Beef at 582c/kg and $2425 with the next eight steers weighing 363kg costing Mr Waddell $2215 at 610c/kg.
Three pens of nine steers in each from Norwood Grazing sold consistently to top at $2183, paid by Welldon Beef which also paid $2163 at 630c/kg. In between these two pens, Rob Gibbings, Elders Capel, bid to 652c/kg to spend $2173.
Charla Downs, Waroona, sold pens of Red Angus Shorthorn cross steers to a top of $1802 and 550c/kg, with the top pen bought by Harvey Beef.
The top of 688c/kg was paid for 14 steers weighing 265kg from Stoney Pastoral when AA Simpson spent $1828.
A few pens of poddie size calves showing station genetics were all bought by Richard Pollock, Nutrien Livestock, Waroona.
The top line of five calves weighing 224kg from B Fox topped at $1276 and 570c/kg.
Three lines sold by JT & CA Warwick ranging from 205kg down to 119kg, sold from 687-$1132 with a top of 574c/kg. Kookabrook Pastoral was strong on the heavier heifers also, taking the first two pens containing six grey heifers from WJ & J McGregor weighing 508kg that made $1880 at 370c/kg, followed by two Charolais sold account DE & JR Ellis weighing 532kg for $1970 also at 370c/kg.
Later in the sale three more Ellis Charolais went to Mr Pollock at 548c/kg to cost $1808.
Treeton Lake, Treeton, sold a line of ten Angus heifers weighing 372kg at 500c/kg, with these costing R Johnstone $1860.
Mr Gibbings had a strong order for four Murray Grey heifers from PG & SL Fisher, paying $1993 at 500c/kg.
Greg Jones secured three pens of Red Angus Shorthorn cross heifers from Charla Downs paying $1445 at 422c/kg and $1384 at 424c/kg for another ten weighing 326kg then adding the last ten for $1367 at 426c/kg.
Heifers suitable for breeding saw Chris Waddingham, Nutrien Livestock, Capel, bid to 480c/kg for nine weighing 335kg from Jennifer G Colum to return $1765.
Well into the heifer section, Mr Waddingham lifted the tempo and paid $2227 at 594c/kg for 11 more Angus heifers weighing 375kg from JS Stowe, with these heading to a Nannup client's paddocks.
Even later in the sale a line of four Murray Grey heifers weighing 331kg sold by Henco Rural, Donnybrook, were bought by Jamie Abbs, Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook, returning $1868 at 564c/kg.
The sale concluded with a number of pens of lightweight and mixed breeding heifers in most lines.
The exception were seven Angus from B Fox weighing 207kg that topped at $1030 and 496c/kg, when bought by PG Italiano, Harvey.
NUTRIEN Livestock auctioneer and Capel agent Chris Waddingham said the offering could only be described as very mixed in quality, which was slightly unusual for this time of year.
"Among the usual offering of beef cattle, the yarding comprised some pastoral bred cattle and quite a number of late cut steers, coupled with an unusual amount of lightweight heifers," he said.
"In general terms the market will be quoted back in values however upon analysis I believe this is a direct affect of the unusual mix of cattle in this sale.
"Well-bred local cattle maintained their values and sold to similar rates as recent sales.
"Lotfeeders were selective in their choices as they look to finalise purchases for the winter turnoff, as too were graziers and backgrounders.
"Demand was still strong, but buyer activity was very selective and dependent on type."
