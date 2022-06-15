Farm Weekly
Federal National Party leader David Littleproud asks WA Premier Mark McGowan to work together on live export, following Federal Labor's proposal to phase out the industry

Bree Swift
Bree Swift
June 15 2022 - 7:00am
Federal National Party leader David Littleproud (left) with National WA Party MP for agriculture, Colin De Grussa, Federal National Party deputy leader Perin Davey and National WA Party MP for Roe Peter Rundle on the steps of Parliament House in Perth this morning.

THE Federal National Party leader has extended an invitation to Western Australia's Premier to work together to ensure the future of Australia's live export industry.

