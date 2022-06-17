The next three months in weather

THE Bureau of Meteorology recently released a climate outlook for what farmers could expect in the coming months.
There is an increased chance of unusually low maximum temperatures (in the bottom 20 per cent of historical records) along the Pilbara coast of WA.
Minimum temperatures for July to September are likely to be warmer than the median for almost all of Australia except central WA (chances greater than 60pc).
There is also an increased chance of unusually high minimum temperatures (in the top 20pc of historical records) for July to September across almost all of Australia except central WA.
Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Jessica Lingard said these changed temperatures were due to the Indian Ocean Dipole, which is an oscillation similar to La Nina and El Nino formed by the differences in water temperature between north west coast WA and India.
"At the moment we are in a negative Indian Ocean Dipole, which basically means the waters to the north west of WA are warmer than average," Ms Lingard said.
"That means there is more moisture that can go up into the atmosphere and that helps feed the development of these cloud bounds."
This negative Indian Ocean Dipole is one of the climate drivers of the north west cloudbounds and Ms Lingard said that's why we are seeing so many of them this season.
Towards the end of last week there was a cut off low pressure system that was sitting off the west coast of Geraldton.
That system brought rainfall, strong winds, and there were severe weather warnings for the south west corner of the state.
"I think we had 120 kilometre an hour gusts recorded at Cape Naturaliste," said Ms Lingard.
There is currently a rain band or cloud band developing over the north west of the state, but it's going to start weakening and dispersing over the weekend.
"Today we've got this cold front developing over the south west," she said.
"So that'll bring some nice rain to the west coast and the southwest, and push inland to the agricultural areas.
"We are probably looking at five to 10 millimetres today and maybe another mm or two on Sunday, so probably not quite the figures the farmers are wanting.
"They really get excited when double digit rainfall is heading their way, so unfortunately I don't think it's going to be quite that much, but I'm sure any rain is good rain."
There is another cold front arriving on Wednesday next week, and ongoing showers for the later half of the week for the south coast.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. You can find me singing with great passion to Olivia Rodrigo in my spare time.
