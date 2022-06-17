Farm Weekly
Home/Weather

Bureau of Meteorology forecasts warmer weather and rain for next three months

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
June 17 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The next three months in weather

THE Bureau of Meteorology recently released a climate outlook for what farmers could expect in the coming months.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. You can find me singing with great passion to Olivia Rodrigo in my spare time.

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.