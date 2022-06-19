Farm Weekly

Grain Industry of Western Australia says 2022 crop is on track in its latest crop report

Shannon Beattie
Shannon Beattie
Updated June 20 2022 - 12:02am, first published June 19 2022 - 11:55pm
Bonito Canola on May 26 on D & A Mottersheads farm, South Hines Hill. Photo by Susie Dale.

WITH an historically large nine million hectares planted this season in Western Australia - on the back of high grain prices leading up to and during seeding - the 2022 grain crop is on track for another very good year.

Shannon Beattie

