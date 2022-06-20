Farm Weekly
Lactalis Australia, which owns Harvey Fresh, increases minimum farmgate price offer for dairy farmers

By Mal Gill
Updated June 20 2022 - 1:46am, first published 1:39am
Harvey Fresh owner Lactalis Australia has added four cents per litre to its Western Australian dairy farmers as it chases an extra 30 million litres of milk for next financial year.

