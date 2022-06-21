Farm Weekly
Creator of Agrimaster, Kent Warburton, receives a medal in the Order of Australia (OAM)

By Mal Gill
Updated June 21 2022 - 10:21am, first published 10:17am
Quentin Egerton-Warburton, 79, who was awarded a Medal in the Order of Australia in the Queens Birthday Honours for service to the agricultural technology industry. He first taught himself how to write a computer program, then wrote the first four versions of the Agrimaster farm financial management software used by about half of Western Australias farmers.

RECIPIENT of a medal in the Order of Australia (OAM), Quentin Egerton-Warburton - known to most simply as Kent Warburton - nearly deleted his Queen's Birthday honour acceptance.

