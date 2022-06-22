SUPPLY chain fees for CBH Group graingrowers are set to increase by $2.20 per tonne this season, with the co-operative announcing both the grower receival fee and the exporters' port terminal shipping fee will increase by $1.10/t each.
The fee increase was announced in a letter sent to CBH shareholders this morning, with the co-operative citing the increasing average crop size and goal to increase export capacity as the reasons for the change.
Advertisement
In the letter, chief operations officer Mick Daw said CBH sets supply chain fees by considering the capital investment required in the network, the expected tonnes delivered by growers for the coming season, and the operating cost structure.
READ MORE
"To ensure the sustainability of the network and accelerate improvements, we have decided to increase supply chain fees for the 2022/23 season and allow for a moderate increase in debt, as was communicated to growers last year," Mr Daw said.
"The fee increase will be consistent with last year and will be applied equally to both the growers' receival fees and exporters' port terminal shipping fee.
"Looking ahead, any future changes to supply chain fees will at least reflect any increase in inflation and consider the requirements of the supply chain at the time."
MORE TO COME
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.