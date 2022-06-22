Farm Weekly

Supply chain fees for CBH Group increased by $2.20 ahead of the 2022/23 harvest

Shannon Beattie
By Shannon Beattie
June 22 2022 - 1:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CBH cited the increasing average crop size and goal to increase export capacity as the reasons for the change.

SUPPLY chain fees for CBH Group graingrowers are set to increase by $2.20 per tonne this season, with the co-operative announcing both the grower receival fee and the exporters' port terminal shipping fee will increase by $1.10/t each.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Beattie

Shannon Beattie

Journalist

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.