THE research needs and priorities of Western Australian graingrowers will be the focus of upcoming forums being held across the grainbelt.
The Grains Research and Development Corporation's (GRDC) National Grower Network (NGN) provides a vital link between onground issues and research investment.
Advertisement
GRDC is hosting a series of grower forums in June, July and August, designed to capture grassroots ideas, as well as share the latest locally relevant research outcomes.
GRDC grower relations manager - west, Lizzie von Perger, said the seven forums would enable the GRDC to be responsive to local issues and to create a stronger and more direct connection with a broad base of growers, advisers and researchers.
"The facilitated forums will be interactive, enabling participants to share their thoughts on priority areas for investment of grower levies," Ms von Perger said.
"The NGN has been developed to create a touchpoint for growers and industry to connect directly with GRDC.
"This is a genuine opportunity for growers to have a say when it comes to their research, development and extension (RD&E) needs and priorities onfarm - it is a ground-up approach to information gathering."
GRDC encouraged growers, advisers and researchers to get involved and take advantage of the opportunity to influence world-class research that betters their industry.
Events will include free refreshments and dinner, which families are welcome to join, and will be held at the following locations:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.