A FATAL accident on a Great Southern farm on Wednesday, the 12th farm death in as many months in Western Australia, has sparked a WorkSafe enquiry into the agricultural industry.
Failure of towing equipment as a 24-year-old man attempted to recover a bogged vehicle with a tractor on a property between Varley Creek and Lake King has been blamed for the man's death.
He was struck in the head, causing fatal injuries.
Later the same day WorkSafe Commissioner Darren Kavanagh announced he will conduct an inquiry into the agricultural industry.
"The statistics for the agricultural industry are not acceptable and it is deeply concerning that the number of fatalities in the industry continues to increase," Mr Kavanagh said.
"As the regulator, I have advised the Minister of my intention to use my powers under the Work Health and Safety Act 2020 to conduct an inquiry into the industry, beginning with examining the tragic deaths of agricultural workers and family members over the past five years.
"The culture in the agriculture industry seems to allow fatal incidents to occur at significantly higher rates than any other industry, with farm production appearing to be put before the safety of families and workers.
"The inquiry will aim to establish how to make changes in safety in the industry and a report will be generated with recommendations on investigations and enforcement for consideration by the State Government.
"Any work-related death is a tragedy and I offer my sincere condolences to the family of the worker involved in (Wednesday's) incident."
