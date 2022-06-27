THIS (above) is the Toyota HiLux ute you could win and all you have to do to be in the running is be a current annual subscriber to Farm Weekly and get your entry forms in on time.
This will be the third Toyota HiLux ute Farm Weekly has given away as a subscriber competition prize, the last being in 2015, but this time it's extra special because it celebrates 100 years since Farm Weekly was first published back in 1922.
And joining us in bringing this prize to one lucky subscriber are two special partners, Elders and New Town Toyota/Kalamunda Toyota.
Elders, which has been operating in the agribusiness space for 183 years, started Farm Weekly as its WA in-house newsletter in 1922.
Under its watch, the first edition rolled off the press on January 5, 1922 and the publication was nurtured by Elders through wars, depressions, fire, flood and drought for almost 70 years of its existence.
New Town Toyota/Kalamunda Toyota was our partner in bringing the previous two HiLux utes to the Farm Weekly audience.
Dealer principal Joe Zito has dealt with Farm Weekly as an advertiser for 40 years, since he started Kalamunda Toyota followed by New Town Toyota in East Victoria Park, 10 years later.
But as a former farmer, his connection as a reader runs far deeper and much longer.
We know a Toyota HiLux ute always stands out in a crowd, such is their demand, but this one with its 'painted' centenary murals, is definitely a one-off.
The 2022 model Toyota HiLux SR5 4x4, 2.8L turbo diesel, dual cab, pickup 6SP Auto vehicle, is valued at $68,300 inc. GST and including all on road costs, CTP, registration fee and stamp duty.
The winner will be drawn in the Elders shed at 2pm on day two of the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field days on Thursday, August 25.
And never fear, if you as the lucky winner are not keen on being the centre of attention driving a mural covered ute, they do peel off easily.
But we'll throw in a 12-month free subscription to Farm Weekly (print and digital) if you're smart enough to leave the artwork on!
See full competition details and entry forms on pages 29 and 77 in Section 1 of today's Farm Weekly.
