Farm Weekly

Jasmine Peart and Kyah Petti have joined the Farm Weekly team

Updated June 28 2022 - 8:35am, first published 8:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farm Weeklys fresh young talent livestock representative Kyah Peeti (left) and journalist Jasmine Peart.

SOME fresh faces entered the Farm Weekly office this month, in both the editorial and livestock departments.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.