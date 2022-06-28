SOME fresh faces entered the Farm Weekly office this month, in both the editorial and livestock departments.
Jasmine Peart is a new journalist, currently reporting on property, weather and social events.
Prior to working at Farm Weekly, she travelled Australia in a caravan where she developed her passion for the rural lifestyle and hearing people's life stories.
Ms Peart vouches that people on cattle stations and rural petrol stations are incredibly friendly and always make the best scones and vanilla slices.
Some highlights of the trip include trying to fit a stuffed human-sized giraffe she bought into the car for the entirety of her travels, going on a tinny in crocodile infested water and meeting a trucker who had pictures of ghosts on his phone.
Some lowlights of the trip include going to a hospital in every State she visited because she is accident prone.
For someone with not many years under her belt, she has had her fair share of life experiences.
At age 18 she developed a severe neurological tic disorder which made her unable to walk or talk.
Because of this she had to drop out of university and has undergone intensive therapy for the past two years to be able to regain control of her body.
She is still struggling with this to this day, but she likes to think she's finally winning.
Losing complete control of her body made Ms Peart realise how important it was to live the most generous and fulfilling life you can, while you can.
This chain of events has also made her super passionate that anyone can achieve what they set their mind to, even if the doctors say otherwise.
Ms Peart is excited to be working as a journalist and to give a voice to those who have lived extraordinary lives that must be told.
Kyah Peeti is a new livestock representative and joined Farm Weekly last week.
She grew up on a property just south of Manjimup where her passion for the agricultural industry was sparked.
Ms Peeti is from a family of six and is the youngest of four girls.
Although the family started off as dairy farmers in New Zealand, they have changed pace in WA and have settled into the rural lifestyle down in the South West, for many years now.
From a young age Ms Peeti always knew she wanted to work in the livestock industry.
She began her schooling in Manjimup, where she attended East Manjimup Primary School and continued on to Manjimup Senior High School.
When Ms Peeti was in high school she decided to apply for entry to the WA College of Agriculture, Harvey.
For the next three years she attended the college as a boarder, where she grew her knowledge about agriculture and fell in love with the livestock industry.
Ms Peeti said attending the ag college provided some of "the best days of my life".
The college opened up many pathways and was an opportunity for her to become familiar with the industry and meet people that work in it too.
In 2019, after she graduated from the college, Ms Peeti went on to work for Three Ryans, Manjimup, where she got to work with the Ryans on their property working sheep, cattle and harvesting their produce and assisting in hay operations.
She has also worked with the team at Nutrien Water in Busselton as a salesperson, learning the ins and outs of both commercial and residential irrigation systems.
Ms Peeti has joined Farm Weekly as the newest addition to the livestock team, supporting Jodie Rintoul and Kane Chatfield.
As the new livestock representative, she will be writing articles in the paper, as well as being out on the road covering livestock sales and doing onfarm interviews.
Ms Peeti is excited to join the company and be back in the livestock industry where her passion lies.
She is looking forward to being able to travel and build relationships with other people in the livestock/agricultural industry, as well as discovering how the rest of the State operates, farm-wise.
As well as the time out of the office, Ms Peeti is excited to spread awareness about what's going on in the agriculture world.
