LAST Thursday, The University of Western Australia's (UWA) top postgraduate students presented their latest research in agricultural studies.
It was an insightful afternoon, with issues such as methane intensity and iron ore mine tailings being discussed by the students.
The talks were attended by other staff and PhD students from UWA, along with various agriculture industry professionals.
After the talks there was a sundowner in the Molecular Sciences foyer with food and refreshments, where the students were able to discuss their research in greater depth.
Journalist JASMINE PEART attended the showcase for Farm Weekly.
