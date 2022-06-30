CHANGES proposed to simplify, speed up, reduce costs and increase transparency related to seeking access to WA's freight rail network have been released for public comment.
Eighteen recommendations from a statutory review of the WA Rail Access Regime (WARAR), dating back to 2017, have been adopted by the State government and incorporated into published draft amendments to the Railways (Access) Code 2000.
Freight rail network users such as CBH Group, Alcoa, Roy Hill and SCT Logistics, train operators such as Aurizon and Pacific National, rail operators such as Arc Infrastructure, Australian Rail Track Corporation and The Pilbara Infrastructure Co and interest groups such as WAFarmers and Wheatbelt Railway Retention Alliance, which have made submissions throughout the process, have until 5pm on July 23 to make final submissions.
The rail code sets out responsibilities and requirements for rail user applicant and rail operator negotiation as it attempts to maintain a fair competitive marketplace when operation of the State's southern freight rail network could remain a monopoly situation until at least 2049.
The State government last week described the proposed changes as "significant" and claimed they would make the WARAR "a more effective alternative when commercial negotiations stall", speed up access negotiations and "ensure railway access arrangements are fair for all parties".
Despite code reviews in 2005, 2011 and 2015 - no changes were made after the past two reviews - most freight rail users choose to bypass the code and negotiate private commercial access arrangements with Arc Infrastructure (a division of international conglomerate Brookfield) in the south and The Pilbara Infrastructure Co (a division of Fortescue Metals Group) in the north.
CBH famously was the first rail user to attempt to negotiate a new access agreement for its grain trains with Arc using the code after private negotiations broke down.
It started the process in December, 2013 and ended it in November, 2019 with a confidential arbitrated long-term access arrangement it is technically prohibited from discussing in detail publicly - including with its own graingrowers who pay it a freight fee covering the cost of getting grain from receival point to port.
Two of the recommendations incorporated into the draft amendments include giving the regulator, the Economic Regulation Authority, or an appointed arbitrator discretion to make public some or all of the detail of a rail access arrangement.
Others recommendations include requiring rail operators to publish standard-form access agreements on their websites and publish service quality indicators, insert response time frames where there are none and halve an existing timeframe, and aiming to standardise information required from an access seeker and clarify responsibility on technical issues.
The controversial replacement cost valuation and floor and ceiling pricing mechanism, which under the current code could require an access seeker to pay up to a cost roughly equivalent to building a new rail line beside the one they are seeking to access, is proposed to be replaced with a "depreciated optimised replacement cost" method, with rail operators to publish standard costs for some defined rail tasks under certain conditions.
"These are important reforms that contribute to ensuring businesses can more easily use the rail network to efficiently move their products across our vast State," said Premier and Treasurer Mark McGowan.
"The contribution of railway owners and access seekers has been instrumental in developing these reforms and ensuring the rail access regime works well for all parties.
"I now invite all interested parties to consider the drafted regulatory amendments and provide their feedback," Mr McGowan said.
Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said the State government was investing "a record amount in rail" and wanted to create a fairer access regime.
"Ensuring fair and efficient access to railways in WA is essential to supporting the sustained economic growth of our regions and the critical industries of agriculture, mining and energy," Ms Saffioti said.
As the southern freight rail network's major user, CBH Group welcomed the proposed changes and urged the government to move quickly to implement them.
"CBH welcomes the announcement by the McGowan government that the proposed changes to the Railways Access Code have been completed and will now review the draft rail code," a spokesperson said.
"There are almost 30 years remaining on the lease of the WA rail freight network and significant reform of the rail access regime is crucial for ensuring the long-term viability of WA's graingrowers and the grain industry.
"We will continue to engage with the government on the draft rail code and look forward to these important changes being put into place as soon as possible."
The State's freight rail network was privatised in 2000 by being leased for 50 years to a consortium of operators which was taken over in 2010 by Arc's predecessor, Brookfield Rail.
Changes made to the rail code after the first review in 2005 removed some clauses which may have provided a legal avenue for terminating the lease contract early under certain conditions without potential major financial penalty.
