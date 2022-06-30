Farm Weekly

Railways (Access) Code 2000, used by CBH and Aurizon, open for public comment

By Mal Gill
June 30 2022 - 10:30pm
CBH Group has made previous submissions to a review of the Railways (Access) Code 2000 based on its extended experience in negotiating a long-term access agreement for its grain trains. It has less than a month to make a final submission on proposed changes to the code.

CHANGES proposed to simplify, speed up, reduce costs and increase transparency related to seeking access to WA's freight rail network have been released for public comment.

