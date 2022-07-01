Farm Weekly

AEGIC tells GIWA Pulse Forum of export value of Australian pulses including lupins

Shannon Beattie
By Shannon Beattie
July 1 2022 - 4:00am
AEGIC markets manager Mary Raynes said Australian pulse production and market access was both driven and impeded by a variety of domestic and global factors.

DESPITE sitting seventh in the ranking of pulse producing countries, Australia hits above its weight in terms of exports, delivering field peas, faba beans, lentils, chickpeas and lupins to eight out of the top 10 pulse importers.

