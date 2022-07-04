Farm Weekly
Craig Mostyn Group merges with State's largest lamb and beef exporters - V&V Walsh

By Brooke Littlewood
July 4 2022 - 9:00am
Craig Mostyn Group announced a full merger with one of the State's largest lamb and beef exporters - V&V Walsh - took effect on Friday, July 1.

A POWERHOUSE in Western Australia's meat processing game is beefing up business big time this week.

