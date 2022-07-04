A POWERHOUSE in Western Australia's meat processing game is beefing up business big time this week.
Craig Mostyn Group announced a full merger with one of the State's largest lamb and beef exporters - V&V Walsh - took effect on Friday, July 1.
Advertisement
The agreement to combine the two WA family-owned agribusinesses comes five years after they formed a 50:50 partnership.
Craig Mostyn Group acquired 50 per cent of V&V Walsh in 2017 and the purchase of the final half has now been finalised.
Craig Mostyn Group executive chair Neil Kearney said the merger would bring together the best of both entities to create one of the largest agribusinesses in WA - including premium local brands Linley Valley Pork and Amelia Park Lamb and Beef.
"The companies share a vision for a strong, WA-focused food and protein production business with a desire to grow jobs and exports for the State," Mr Kearney said.
"The merger marks an exciting time for Craig Mostyn Group and the industry, as we continue to diversify, strengthen and grow our brands and offering to our valued customers and loyal consumers.
"It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to investing in and growing agriculture and food processing in WA, despite the challenging environment caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic."
V&V Walsh was established by Vern and Jean Walsh at a Bunbury butcher shop in 1957.
From humble beginnings, the business grew to become one of the biggest meat processors and exporters in WA - specialising in lamb and beef.
Meanwhile, Craig Mostyn Group was founded in 1923 and is now WA's largest vertically integrated pork, lamb and beef businesses.
READ MORE
Mr Kearney said the Craig Mostyn Group would build upon recent years of growth within V&V Walsh and continue to work with its management team.
He said the strong V&V Walsh brand would continue to be used in exporter markets with former chief executive officer Peter Walsh remaining in an advisery role.
"We are proud of our position as one of the leading employers in the Australian agribusiness sector, with more than 1200 employees across 12 sites," he said.
"This merger will provide greater job opportunities for employees as well as for those seeking a career in agriculture and food processing in Western Australia."
Business would continue as usual for the divisions including the combined farms, feedlots and abattoirs.
The merger will enable the joint team to further deliver greater efficiency and critical mass in a highly competitive market both locally and overseas.
Advertisement
Mr Kearney said the combined business had enormous potential to grow in WA and more broadly within our region, particularly in the rapidly developing markets in South East Asia and China.
"We have a fantastic opportunity to work with government, industry bodies and export partners to introduce the world to our premium WA brands - Linley Valley Pork and Amelia Park Lamb and Beef," he said.
"This is an exciting time for us as a company in the lead up to our 100th year anniversary next year.
"We look forward to continuing to build on the legacy of our founders as these two great Western Australian companies become one."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.