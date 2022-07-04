Farm Weekly
Budworm moth traps capture movement in the Geraldton and Kwinana East port zones

Shannon Beattie
Shannon Beattie
July 4 2022 - 7:00am
Native budworm moths captured by a pheromone trap at Beacon. Photo by Christiaan Valentine, DPIRD.

NATIVE budworm moth traps have been set up early again this year for most grainbelt regions and initial results indicate budworm moth movements have begun early for the Geraldton and Kwinana East port zones.

