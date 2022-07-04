LUPINS, lentils, chickpeas, faba beans, field peas - you name it and it was covered last Wednesday at the 2022 Grain Industry of Western Australia Pulse Forum.
Held at The University Club of WA, growers and industry professionals gathered to hear the latest on topics such as market drivers and impediments for Australian pulses, lupin foods for the global market, what's new for pulses in WA and legumes in the rotation increasing profit and resilience.
A lunch jam-packed with lentil produce was served up for all to enjoy and a sundowner at the end of the event gave everyone a chance to network.
Journalist SHANNON BEATTIE attended the forum for Farm Weekly.
