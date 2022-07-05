FINDINGS of Spartacus leaf tipping (SLT) in Spartacus CL, Rosalind and Maximus CL barley crops in the Esperance region have been reported by Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) plant pathologist Andrea Hills.
Symptoms show as yellow tipped leaves, usually restricted to one or at most two leaves on a plant, in mid-canopy of plants at tillering to stem extension.
Advertisement
DPIRD research scientist Geoff Thomas said there was usually a dark discolouration on the yellowed leaf, sometimes with a netting pattern, which might be confused with net or spot form net blotch or nutritional deficiency.
"Laboratory testing has failed to detect a pathological cause of these symptoms and they do not appear to multiply up the canopy of an affected plant or crop," Mr Thomas said.
"It is unlikely that any intervention is needed in affected crops and in DPIRD trials where leaf tipping has occurred, fungicide treatment has not changed the incidence or severity of this symptom."
READ MORE
While SLT can be similar in appearance to some leaf diseases - in particular spot form net blotch, it is important to recognise the distinguishing features.
SLT symptoms tend to occur only on older leaves and generally doesn't contain classic lesions.
It also tends to contain areas with necrosis but has indistinct borders.
Growers are encouraged to keep an eye on a specific area as the leaf tipping should not progress as the crop develops.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.