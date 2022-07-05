Farm Weekly

Spartacus leaf tipping found in Spartacus CL, Rosalind and Maximus CL barley crops

Shannon Beattie
By Shannon Beattie
July 5 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maximus CL barley at Wittenoom Hills showing the leaf marks typical of the Spartacus yellows physiological leaf spotting. Photo by Andrea Hills, DPIRD.

FINDINGS of Spartacus leaf tipping (SLT) in Spartacus CL, Rosalind and Maximus CL barley crops in the Esperance region have been reported by Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) plant pathologist Andrea Hills.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Beattie

Shannon Beattie

Journalist

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.