EDUCATION is a defining factor of where people choose to live.
People move to a place for work, lifestyle or to be near loved ones.
But what determines their longevity in a community, for most, is the availability and access to quality education.
In my role as the opposition education and training shadow minister, my focus is on improving education outcomes for all Western Australians, pursuing funding shortfalls and issues in the education and training sector and holding the Labor government to account.
I must acknowledge the impact COVID-19 has had on our schools over the past couple of years and, in particular, the past two school terms.
Education staff have been under immense pressure, with increased workload and operational responsibilities.
Along with their usual jobs, staff have been expected to do the government's work - uphold mask mandates, check staff vaccination status, run contact tracing via hours of communications with families and staff, keep up to date with current COVID-19 processes and directives - on top of managing their own wellbeing.
Their morale is low, they're burning out but there is a distinct lack of communication from the Labor government.
I would like to take this chance to thank each and every teacher and school staff member across WA who has shown incredible resilience over the past two years, as the education environment flexed under the weight of staffing shortages.
I attended the briefing recently upon the release of the auditor general's report into the Department of Education's (DoE) School Psychology Service.
Its findings highlight the department's inequitable service delivery and weaknesses in planning and allocation of psychologists leaving some schools without enough support.
The State School Teachers' Union accepted the Labor government's two-year offer under a new bargaining agreement, but I'm interested if the offer is enough to retain teachers already planning on leaving.
A study published by Monash University last month reported nearly 60 per cent of teachers planned to leave the job and the Labor government needs to provide them with support that empowers them to stay in this vital profession.
Recent studies have also shown that 25pc of graduate teachers leave the system within five years.
When there are teacher shortages it is often rural schools which are hardest hit.
I was encouraged by recent indications from the DoE director general that they are investigating options for metropolitan teachers to spend time teaching in regions, but with reassurances that they can return to Perth.
Some graduate teachers are reluctant to teach in the regions, frightened they may not get a job back in Perth.
This last meeting with the director general gives me some hope that they are looking at options to increase teaching numbers in the regions.
Support needs to be widespread, but this is a positive move.
We call on the Labor government to address the growing concerns of WA teachers who are considering leaving the profession in the next 12 months.
The consequences of a mass exodus of education staff are a very real threat.
Three years ago, the education minister announced a 10-point plan to take a tough stance on violence in schools.
Since this plan was introduced, it has been easier for principals to report on violence.
However, it gave the State government an easy out when faced with rising incidents of violence against both teachers and students in schools.
In fact, school violence statistics are soaring in WA.
Figures tabled in State parliament recently reveal violent incidents have almost doubled from 2017 to 2021.
Alarmingly, incidents involving a weapon or physical object have increased from 661 to 1060.
Despite the policy raising awareness on the issue, it is disappointing that support for teachers is lacking from the State government.
Every teacher and student deserves a safe place to teach and learn and I will continue to advocate for safety in all our schools.
As the Member for Roe, there are key education issues in my electorate I take very seriously.
I continue to push for improvements in school infrastructure, school safety, culture and learning outcomes.
Surely a school such as Esperance Senior High School (ESHS) deserves some of the $5.7 billion surplus.
Built in the 1960s, ESHS is one of WA's most important regional high schools with about 1000 students and clearly needs replacement or upgrade.
But when the State budget was announced the funding was not there.
I refuse to take no for an answer and will continue to push for funding and improvements to the schools the Labor government ignores.
I want people in WA to live where they want to live, to feel secure knowing their children will be provided with the very best education wherever it is in WA.
We have a challenge on our hands, I know, but we as the opposition can be their voice and never give up pushing for better educational outcomes and more support for our teachers and principals as they face another school term of uncertainty.
