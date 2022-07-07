Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Anxiety rises with FMD outbreaks now in nearby Bali

By Brooke Littlewood
July 7 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Our trade is pretty much on hold until it gets worked out."

MAJOR biosecurity threats have been knocking on Western Australia's door in recent months, leaving livestock producers on tenterhooks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.