DONATED wool raised $14,014 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) and Breast Cancer Research Centre - WA (BCRCWA) at the final wool auctions of the 2021-22 season last week
As well, part of the donated wool sales proceeds added to a $86,740 cheque handed over to BCRCWA representative Fiona Cocks at Dyson Jones Wool Marketing Services' woolstore last week.
That money was raised last July at the annual Pink Shearing For Liz Day in the Davies family's Cardiff Merino and Poll Merino stud's pink decorated shearing shed at Yorkrakine.
Woolgrower Quentin Davies and Jumbuk Shearing's Tom Reed were joined by former Jumbuk Shearing principal, 2013 Australian Shearing Hall of Fame blade shearer inductee, superfine Merino wool grower and The Grange Superfine Poll Merino stud principal Ron Niven to hand over the cheque on the Dyson Jones show floor.
The Pink Shearing For Liz Day was founded by Mr Reed and his wife Lucy in memory of their close friend Liz Roberts who died in 2014 after an eight-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Mr Niven, Mr Reed and the Jumbuk Shearing team have shorn Mr Davies' rams for many years and for the past seven years have incorporated a blade shearing demonstration as part of the Pink Shearing For Liz Day, with the shearers donating their wages.
Together with last year's auction on the day of donated items, including 5000 saltbush plants, a load of lime, finishing pellets and sides of lamb, the Pink Shearing For Liz Day raised the record amount of $86,740 for the BCRCWA, Mr Davies said.
"It was a fantastic effort with some wonderful items donated and it was very generously supported."
Mr Reed said the Pink Shearing For Liz Day had raised more than $250,000 for breast cancer research over the years.
As well as supporting the Pink Shearing For Liz Day, Mr Niven also donated a bale of his own 16 micron, 80 millimetre staple length superfine wool with a yield of 74.5 per cent to the BCRCWA.
That bale was auctioned by Dyson Jones last week and was purchased for 2200 cents per kilogram greasy - the top price of the final sale for 2021-22 at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) - by Steve Noa for Endeavour Wool Exports.
The winning bid made the 141 kilogram bale worth $3102.
Ms Cocks said the BCRCWA was extremely grateful for the donations to help fund breast cancer research.
"We would not be able to do the research that we do without these very generous donations and the added benefit is the publicity achieved by the fundraising activities helps increase awareness of breast cancer," she said.
Mr Niven said his donated wool was blade shorn from the rams he sold last season and from his cull sheep.
"I blade shear the rams I offer for sale and display the fleeces with the rams so buyers can see what they are getting," he said.
"There's about 40 fleeces in that bale."
Mr Niven, 70, said he was retiring in November and had sold his Manjimup property and The Grange stud to a farmer who had recently sold up at Salmon Gums.
He also added some of his superfine wool to help fill two bales of wool Dyson Jones donated to the RFDS in its catalogue last week.
The two bales of 15.3 micron, 79mm wool with 71.6pc yield were purchased by Russell Fraser for Techwool Trading for 2000c/kg greasy - the second highest successful bid of the final sale for 2021-22 - making the bales worth a total of $5300.
Dyson Jones State manager Peter Howie said the company had donated wool on the final sale each season to the RFDS for many years.
"This year there was good competition and with these wools doing well in the marketplace, there was good support,'' Mr Howie said.
The RFDS was also the recipient of $5612.64 generated by sale of wool donated by wool broker AWN, which put up three bales of its own wool in its catalogue at the WWC last week.
The 18.7 micron, 91mm wool with 64.6pc yield was bought for Endeavour Wools by Mr Noa.
AWN State wool manager Greg Tilbrook said the annual wool donation was an opportunity to give back to the regional communities that supported the business.
"We're happy to continue the tradition and the RFDS supports those regional communities that support us so its a very appropriate recipient," Mr Tilbrook said.
AWN WA and Dyson Jones are part of the national AWN brokerage, livestock and real estate organisation and their donations from wool sold at the WWC last week contributed to the total of $27,325.54 raised for the RFDS by AWN across Australia last week.
Two bales sold in Sydney made $9500.40 and two bales in Melbourne sold for $6912.50, which AWN also donated to the RFDS.
Over the past 19 years donations of wool by AWN and its subsidiary organisations around Australia have totalled more than $240,000 for the RFDS, the company said.
