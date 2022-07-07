Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Wool donations support Royal Flying Doctor Service and Breast Cancer Research Centre WA

By Mal Gill
Updated July 8 2022 - 4:07am, first published July 7 2022 - 10:30pm
AWN State wool manager Greg Tilbrook with the wool sample from three bales of its own wool the broker sold and donated the proceeds totalling $5612.64 to the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

DONATED wool raised $14,014 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) and Breast Cancer Research Centre - WA (BCRCWA) at the final wool auctions of the 2021-22 season last week

