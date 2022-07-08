Farm Weekly

CBH encourages growers to complete Paddock Planner estimates for upcoming harvest

By Shannon Beattie
July 8 2022 - 5:00am
Planning takes guesswork out of harvest prep

AFTER a record year in 2021 and with plenty of grain expected to carry over to this year's harvest, it's more important than ever for growers to fill out their Paddock Planner estimates so CBH Group can plan this season's segregations.

