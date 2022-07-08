Farm Weekly

Russian wheat aphid damages Grass Patch wheat crop

By Shannon Beattie
July 8 2022 - 10:00am
Russian wheat aphids and feeding damage on a cereal leaf. Photo by Carla Milazzo, DPIRD.

RUSSIAN wheat aphid (RWA) feeding damage in a wheat crop at Grass Patch was last week discovered by Clarke and Stokes agronomist Lucy Burrows.

