ANALYSING the genetics of wheat root system architecture is key to ensuring wheat can survive in a changing climate.
It's a subject being investigated by The University of Western Australia (UWA) PhD student Tanushree Halder, who has identified different root traits - quantitative trait loci (QTL) - such as rooting depth, total root length and root dry mass of wheat, which will help future varities cope with abiotic stresses, such as drought and waterlogging.
A QTL is the genomic region of a chromosome that carries the genes to control any quantitative trait, such as a root trait.
By mapping and manipulating these QTL, scientists are able to create modified wheat which can adapt to different temperatures and farming conditions around WA.
"I identified root trait-associated genes and proteins which will help to develop wheat varieties with an improved root system targeting different climatic and soil conditions to have improved wheat yield potential," Ms Halder said.
The molecular markers and proteins identified by Ms Halder's study will be useful to improve targeted root traits through further molecular breeding.
"This discovery is important because wheat has a complex genome and its root genetics are underexplored," she said.
"Wheat root traits are very important for continuous supply of adequate water and nutrients which is essential for high yield and adaptation of wheat at any environmental conditions.
"Different root systems are useful for different soil conditions and environments.
"High rooting depth is useful to uptake water and nutrients from sandy soil whereas a short root system is useful for compact clay soil."
In her research, Ms Halder used a high throughput semi-hydroponic system for wheat root phenotyping because it was difficult to study roots growing in a soil, as roots may be lost during root washing.
"The system provides a homogenous environment for growing many plants in a small area in a short time," she said.
"I have used wheat pure lines that have stable genetic constitutions and therefore give reliable genetic data.
"After having the phenotyping of root traits, I have studied the QTL by mapping putative candidate genes by genotype-phenotype association analysis and proteins using proteomics approach."
Ms Halder said the improved root traits would help to supply adequate water and nutrients to wheat.
"Thus, wheat stress tolerance and yield will be improved, and farmers will be benefitted," she said.
"My research is very important for future climate resilient and high yielding wheat varieties development."
