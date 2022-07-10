CLIMATE CHANGE and an increase in the volume and complexity in the way in which goods move around the world have led to an increase in biosecurity risks in Australia.
As a comparison, in the six years up to 2014, the Department of Agriculture dealt with six biosecurity incursions of exotic pests and diseases, but in the time since has dealt with 17 incursions - including six in the past year, with four on the go currently.
Speaking at the WAFarmers Forum late last month, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development executive director Mia Carbon said the new normal for the department was to have "anywhere between 100-300 people on the ground in biosecurity responses".
While the past few years of COVID translated to fewer people travelling around the world, it had also led to an increase in goods being moved globally, as well as a significant increase in the complexity of shipping pathways around the world.
"The shipping containers worldwide were doing these really convoluted journeys and picking things up and dropping them off as they went along, and that creates a really significant risk for our biosecurity," Ms Carbon said.
She said another change in terms of the nation's biosecurity was that there was no such thing as 'high risk materials' any more, which relates to certain goods and products, such as food, agricultural products and animals coming in, being more susceptible as biosecurity risks.
"Ten years ago you would have heard that term a lot," Ms Carbon said.
"But we are now seeing biosecurity risks come in on containers of baby high chairs, white goods and cars, and that's really to do with that complexity in the way things move around the world and the fact that they are getting infested from the shipping containers themselves, as well as when they sit at ports overseas."
Climate change leading to an increase in temperatures around the world has also meant pests and diseases once thought of as tropical are now significantly increasing the locations where they would surface.
"Europe and the UK now have vector borne mosquito diseases that we never thought would have moved out of the tropical zones, but they're now endemic there," Ms Carbon said.
She said more biosecurity risks were also created when changing land use, as more people, animals, vectors, crops and wildlife are put in closer proximity to one another.
"When we do things like put a monoculture in, so all of the Ord irrigation for horticulture is great in a lot of ways, but it also means that some of our native species of fruit flies for example, all of a sudden have an opportunity to behave badly and get into crops and become a trade risk."
In mid-June, a six week public consultation process opened for the Biosecurity and Agriculture Management (BAM) Act, which is currently under review.
It sets the framework for WA's biosecurity systems, the use of agricultural and veterinary chemicals, and ensuring safe and quality agricultural products.
Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the review was being undertaken by a highly experienced independent panel.
"Now is the time to have your say to help create a better biosecurity future for WA to ensure the best protection of WA's environment, community and economy," Ms MacTiernan said.
