DPIRD opens $2.6 Horticulture Netting Infrastructure Program

July 10 2022 - 10:30pm
The second round of Horticulture Netting Infrastructure Scheme rebates will soon be available to a wider range of horticulture industries.

A new round of grants to encourage growers to invest in crop netting is now open and has been extended to include a wider range of horticulture industries across Western Australia.

