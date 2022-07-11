FARMERS across Western Australia have recently reported a high level of frost, along with limited rainfall.
Frost typically forms when there is a little bit of moisture in the atmosphere, typically after a recent cold front, and then there are also cold overnight temperatures, said Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Jessica Lingard.
"What we've been seeing the last couple of weeks is we've had very weak cold fronts moving through, which just adds just enough moisture into the atmosphere to provide enough moisture for frost to form, but not enough that you then have the cloud cover remaining to keep the temperature warmer overnight and prevent the frost," Ms Lingard said.
"The last couple of weeks have been the perfect story for frost formation through the agricultural areas."
Ms Lingard said frost was always a possibility through winter, as there was the ebb and flow of cold fronts and clear sky days.
"It's a risk with every cold front that moves through, it really depends on what the conditions are like behind the front," she said.
"If you get a couple of clearer days before the next front arrives, then the conditions are more appropriate for frost formation versus if you had a cold front one after the other - there would be too much cloud around to allow the temperature to drop out enough."
It has been a dry start to July this year, with Perth having its third driest July on record.
A slight relief came on the weekend, with some agricultural regions receiving between 10 millimetres and 25mm of rain.
New Norcia received some of the highest rainfall this weekend, with 24mm, followed by Darkan and Boddington at 20mm.
The next system that will bring rainfall is expected to move through the agricultural regions on Thursday.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. You can find me singing with great passion to Olivia Rodrigo in my spare time.
