Market dips below 1500c/kg in first sale

Western Market Indicator dips below 1500c/kg in first sale of 22/23 season.

By Mal Gill
July 12 2022 - 11:30pm
A SOFT start to the new wool selling season last week saw the Western Market Indicator (WMI) dip back below 1500 cents per kilogram clean for only the second time in the past nine weeks.

