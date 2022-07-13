Farm Weekly

InterGrain releases new Wallaby and Kultarr oaten hay varieties

By Shannon Beattie
July 13 2022 - 4:00am
InterGrain oat breeder Allan Rattey said Wallaby and Kultarr were complementary varieties providing oaten hay growers alternative options to existing varieties Mulgara, Brusher and Wintaroo.

INTERGRAIN has added two new conventional oaten hay varieties, Wallaby and Kultarr, to its cereal portfolio.

