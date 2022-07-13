INTERGRAIN has added two new conventional oaten hay varieties, Wallaby and Kultarr, to its cereal portfolio.
Bred by the National Oat Breeding Program, formerly led by the South Australian Research and Development Institute, with support from AgriFutures Export Fodder Program and Australian Exporters Company (AEXCO), the new varieties are being commercialised by InterGrain.
InterGrain oat breeder Allan Rattey said Wallaby and Kultarr were complementary varieties providing oaten hay growers alternative options to existing varieties Mulgara, Brusher and Wintaroo.
"Mid-maturing Wallaby was bred targeting exceptional oaten hay quality, with very high digestibility and water soluble carbohydrate levels, while delivering high yields and an effective disease resistance profile," Dr Rattey said.
"Kultarr is a mid-quick variety well suited to medium to low rainfall environments, it offers high hay yields and is a tall variety, an advantage in tougher seasons."
For its part, Wallaby is a medium to tall plant and likely well suited to medium and high rainfall zones.
It is resistant to cereal cyst nematode (CNN) and may possess useful red leather leaf resistance.
Provisional ratings suggest Wallaby is resistant to leaf rust and barley yellow dwarf virus, moderately resistant to stem rust and moderately resistant or susceptible to septoria.
Kultarr is higher yielding than Brusher and Mulgara and is slightly later to flower than Brusher, similar to Mulgara.
Preliminary disease data indicates an adequate resistance to common diseases including resistance to leaf rust, good barley yellow dwarf virus resistance and that it is moderately resistant to CCN and septoria.
"We have been pleased with grower interest across Western Australia, South Australia and Victoria for the limited seed available for planting this season," Dr Rattey said.
"We look forward to feedback throughout the year on the paddock performance of the two oat varieties."
Current hay yield and quality data has been very encouraging for the two new varieties.
The combination of 2022 paddock performance and data from the InterGrain breeding trials (19 locations) and National Hay Agronomy trials (six locations) will provide an excellent opportunity to gather additional information for Wallaby and Kultarr.
Dr Rattey said the commercialisation partnership with AEXCO enabled InterGrain to engage with oaten hay end-users, ensuring a high level of transparency around industry challenges, opportunities and international market quality requirements.
"InterGrain always prioritises maximising grower returns from the varieties we introduce and look to engage in strategic partnerships that deliver value," he said.
"Our new industry partnership with AEXCO, and the launch of Wallaby and Kultarr, demonstrates our commitment to establishing a successful oat breeding program to complement and build on our Australian wide market leading cereal breeding programs."
