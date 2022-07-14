Farm Weekly
Home/Politics

Western Australian Electoral Commission waits for Vince Catania's resignation to set by-election date

July 14 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Nationals WA member for North West Central has been a passionate advocate for regional road safety. He successfully campaigned for a regional road signage review for Western Australia, alongside with regional road safety advocate Lara Jensen (pictured).

THE by-election process for the seat of North West Central will not commence until The Nationals WA member Vince Catania officially resigns by transmitting his resignation to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.