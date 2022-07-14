THE by-election process for the seat of North West Central will not commence until The Nationals WA member Vince Catania officially resigns by transmitting his resignation to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.
A Western Australian Electoral Commission spokesperson told Farm Weekly on Wednesday "it is known when the member intends to do this other than previous reports that he does not intend to resume his seat when parliament resumes on August 9, 2022".
Advertisement
Mr Catania recently called it quits in his career in politics, announcing that he would step away from the role in August after a 17 year career in State parliament to focus on his family and spend more time with his five teenage children and wife Danielle.
In late June Carnarvon businesswoman Merome Beard was officially preselected as The Nationals WA candidate and earlier this week Will Baston was announced as the Liberal Party's candidate for the upcoming by-election.
Ms Beard lives in Carnarvon and has strong ties to the electorate and North West, with a background in small business, hospitality and tourism, finance, elite sport and community engagement.
Leader of The Nationals WA Mia Davies said she was delighted that Ms Beard had put her hand up to enter the State parliament and looked forward to working with her in the electorate as the by-election campaign kicked off.
GREAT READS:
"The Nationals seek out local champions that have committed their lives to improving outcomes for regional communities and Mem fits the bill perfectly," she said.
"She has extensive experience as a small business owner in the hospitality sector, links to the pastoral industry, and has been involved with numerous community organisations.
"Born and bred in the North West, Merome has lived and worked in the region and understands the challenges and the opportunities these communities face."
Ms Beard said she was excited to join The Nationals WA team.
"As a small business owner and employer, I understand payroll tax is a handbrake on growth and worker shortages are driving businesses into the ground," she said.
"Access to housing and accommodation should be a priority, as should basic health services like being able to have a baby locally, but these issues have been ignored by the Labor Government and they shouldn't be rewarded for this neglect."
Mr Baston, 36, is a local from Jimba Jimba station on the Gascoyne River.
North West Central and its people are special to Mr Baston as his family have lived and worked in the area for six generations.
He is a qualified urban and regional planner with 14 years' service to local communities, and he has worked as a consultant on conservation and economic development outcomes for outback and regional WA.
"I'm passionate about the outback, and that is why I've put my hand up to represent you in the State Parliament as your representative", Mr Baston said.
Advertisement
"I'm standing for local decisions to be made by local people.
"And I'm standing to bring a strong regional voice to parliament, which at present is too dominated by Perth-Labor.
"I have seen how Labor has cut regional representation in parliament.
"Labor has turned its back on North West Central and is leaving our region behind.
"The rising cost of living is hurting locals who must travel over large areas to get access to basic essential services, such as maternity service.
"Local mothers should be able to have their baby in Carnarvon rather than having to go to Geraldton or Perth.
Advertisement
"With your support, I will fight for increased regional health services, more local community engagement to stop youth crime, and to reduce the cost of living and end the housing shortage across the region."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.