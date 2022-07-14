Farm Weekly

Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished week strong

By Nathan Cattle, Managing Director, Clear Grain Exchange
July 14 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian traded prices are much stronger than best published bids and have not reflected the same downside as CBoT wheat.

CHICAGO Board of Trade (CBoT) wheat futures fell to similar levels to what they were prior to the Ukraine/Russia war before finishing the week higher for the first time in a month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.