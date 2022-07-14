Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Len and Gail Simmons from West Brookton, watch their last clip sell at Western Wool Centre

By Mal Gill
July 14 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Len (centre) and Gail Simmons, West Brookton, with a sample of their 50th and final wool clip. They are with Dyson Jones Wool Marketing Services, Carl Poingdestre, their wool broker for the past 28 years.

A 58-BALE wool clip, averaging 20 microns and 74.6 per cent yield, sold last week was one of Len and Gail Simmons' smallest, but most significant.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.