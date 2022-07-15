NAVIGATING supply chain and food security issues, climate change regulations and global fertiliser supply shortages, todays' farm businesses are complex and the cumulative regulatory burden on farmers is substantial.
United by commitments to support, inform and advocate for the agricultural community, the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days has welcomed law firm Bennett - Litigation and Commercial Law as a new partner supporting the historic Field Days event.
Founded in 2011, Bennett is at the forefront of Western Australia's legal landscape, as one of WA's top litigation and dispute resolution firms with a focus on agribusiness.
Tasked with the mandate of 'Growing industry, seeding connections and cultivating community', Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days general manager Danielle Green said Bennett's position as an advocate for agricultural operators was a natural fit with the Dowerin event.
"Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days provides a vital information highway and one-stop-shop for all farmers, primary producers, agricultural workers and their families, in a community environment that encourages engagement and connection with industry and commerce," Ms Green said.
"The ag industry is diversifying, innovating and expanding at a tremendous rate given the ever-increasing demand for food and textiles.
"We're thrilled to welcome a partner who is equally dedicated to helping our stakeholders navigate this increasing complexity and leverage opportunities to grow sustainable agricultural businesses" she said.
Bennett managing principal Nathan Ebbs agreed the partnership with the event was the right platform to seed ideas and connections and help grow the agricultural industry, in terms of legislative compliance, financial value and sustainable future potential.
"Bennett has close affinity with the industry - we understand its unpredictability, challenges and opportunities," Mr Ebbs said.
"Our agribusiness lawyers have the knowledge to protect and advance the interest of farmers and producers, families, business, partnerships, corporations, entities and individuals.
"As our firm's ties with the sector continue to grow, it's fantastic to partner with the field days as a major sponsor.
"It's one of the biggest events in the WA agricultural calendar and we see this as a perfect opportunity to support the industry and regional communities from across the State - we look forward to a long association with the field days.
"I grew up in the country myself, and I understand the role of the field days in supporting the agriculture industry, which is so vital to Australia.
"It's a real privilege for our firm to partner on this important event and we look forward to meeting people in Dowerin."
With a 58-year history, Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days brings together about 700 exhibitors and 24,000 visitors annually in the Central Wheatbelt town of Dowerin to showcase agricultural-related and general interest products and services.
This year's event will take place on August 24-25 and for more information go to dowerinfielddays.com.au
