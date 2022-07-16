JACINTA Kelly has joined the Perth team of Western Australia agribusiness consultancy Agvise.
With more than 15 years of leadership and client-facing experience at Australia's largest co-operative, CBH Group, Ms Kelly takes on the role of senior grain marketing consultant.
Advertisement
Her work with CBH included time as the account manager for Australia's key grain traders and the WA grower accumulation manager which involved overseeing grain supply chain logistics, educating growers on grain marketing and hosting grower study tours to key grain export destinations.
Prior to that, Ms Kelly worked in both agribusiness banking and agronomy.
Agvise founder and senior consultant Shane Sander said the appointment would add to the consultancy's ability to deliver independent personalised advice to rural businesses in order to help them expertly navigate the complexity of their operations.
READ MORE:
"Jacinta's extensive experience comes not only from her career but from growing up on her family's farm in Wongan Hills, where she was always very hands-on, thanks to a true passion for farming," Mr Sander said.
"She is firmly focused on helping farming businesses increase their profitability through strategic grain marketing and we're excited to have her on board."
Ms Kelly has a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture with honours degree from The University of Western Australia and is a graduate of the Australian Rural Leadership Program.
Founded in 2000, Agvise also has an office in Merredin.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.