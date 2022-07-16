Farm Weekly
Jacinta Kelly joins Perth team for Agvise

July 16 2022 - 5:00am
Jacinta Kelly will be based in Perth for agribusiness consultancy Agvise.

JACINTA Kelly has joined the Perth team of Western Australia agribusiness consultancy Agvise.

