Matthew Skinner joins Wide Open Agriculture team

By Shannon Beattie
July 18 2022 - 5:00am
Matthew Skinner has been appointed as the new chief financial officer at Wide Open Agriculture.

REGENERATIVE agriculture business Wide Open Agriculture (WOA ) has appointed a new chief financial officer (CFO) who has commercial acumen across finance and management, spanning Australia, the United Kingdom and the Middle East.

