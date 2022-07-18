REGENERATIVE agriculture business Wide Open Agriculture (WOA ) has appointed a new chief financial officer (CFO) who has commercial acumen across finance and management, spanning Australia, the United Kingdom and the Middle East.
Matthew Skinner has extensive experience in managing complex and fast-changing business environments while nurturing a culture of strong financial performance.
His recent roles were regional CFO and regional managing director for Intertek Group, a United Kingdom-listed FTSE 100 quality assurance business services company, operating in more than 1000 locations in more than 100 countries with 43,800 employees.
At Intertek, Mr Skinner held roles across internal audit, finance transformation and commercial finance, before taking operational management roles across the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan, while based in Dubai.
"Matthew brings a combination of exceptional commercial and financial acumen with a passion for data-driven results," said WOA managing director Ben Cole.
"These attributes are matched with his passion for taking real action on climate change and biodiversity through reinventing the food system."
As CFO, Mr Skinner will oversee all financial operations of WOA with a focus on delivering exceptional results through a rigorous performance management process which emphasises data insight and action.
As the company rapidly advances several growth catalysts, including the operation of plant-based protein and oat milk production facilities, his global experience will be critical in ensuring cost efficiencies and strong financial performance are achieved.
"After returning to Australia, I was attracted to WOA's vision to reinvent the food and farming system through a dynamic and profitable business model," Mr Skinner said.
"I'm excited to be able to contribute to its future growth journey."
WOA's previous CFO Tim Whyte has been with the company for almost four years and has led WOA through a period of rapid growth and achieved excellent outcomes for the company's half-year and annual audits.
Due to his growing young family, he has decided to step down from the role but will remain with the company to support the finance team.
