FMD to be hot topic at WAFarmers' dairy conference in Busselton on Thursday

By Mal Gill
July 20 2022 - 2:00am
Dairy industry to get first-hand recall

AN information session on foot and mouth disease (FMD) has been added to the agenda of the annual WAFarmers' dairy conference in Busselton this Thursday, July 21.

