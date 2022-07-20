Farm Weekly
Seymour Park, Highbury, wins Australian Fleece Competition at Australian Sheep & Wool Show

By Jodie Rintoul
July 20 2022 - 10:00pm
Seymour Park classer and Elders stud stock representative Nathan King (left) and Seymour Park stud principal Clinton Blight with the studs reserve champion medium wool fleece exhibited last week in the Australian Fleece Competition at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria.

THE Blight family's Highbury-based Seymour Park stud shone through again in this year's Australian Fleece Competition at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, last week, claiming a major champion ribbon.

