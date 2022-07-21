Farm Weekly
Shire of Murray welcomes The GrowHub to Food Innovation Precinct

July 21 2022 - 5:00am
The GrowHub CEO Lester Chan (left) receiving the key to the newly-completed Innovation Centre from Shire CEO Dean Unsworth.

THE new era in food innovation is one step closer to reality with tenant The GrowHub taking over tenancy of the Innovation Centre at the Shire of Murray's Food Innovation Precinct Western Australia.

