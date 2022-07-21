THE new era in food innovation is one step closer to reality with tenant The GrowHub taking over tenancy of the Innovation Centre at the Shire of Murray's Food Innovation Precinct Western Australia.
With construction and landscaping fully completed, The GrowHub will now begin fitting out, and moving onto the final phase of leasing space and operating from the centre.
Shire of Murray chief executive officer Dean Unsworth joined The GrowHub chief executive officer Lester Chan to officially hand over the keys to the centre.
"The genesis of the Food Innovation Precinct Western Australia goes back to the end of the previous decade, so welcoming our first tenant into the completed building is a milestone moment on this exciting journey," Mr Unsworth said.
"It's fantastic to hand over the keys to an international organisation such as The GrowHub knowing that the Shire of Murray is now firmly established on the world food-innovation stage.
"We look forward to working closely with them for many years to come as the precinct becomes WA's first ecosystem of local and international companies supporting local businesses in food, agriculture market and innovation".
Other partners which have already signed include Murdoch University's Food Futures Institute and Spinifex Brewery.
The precinct is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year.
