Farm Weekly

West Midlands Group uses Remote Sensing Pasture Project to manage groundcover

By Shannon Beattie
July 21 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Digital Earth Australia (DEA) fractional cover bare ground satellite path indicating groundcover levels over the West Midlands region in Terria-Cube.

CATEGORISING and assessing the level of groundcover over summer and autumn by using ground truthing satellite data is the aim of a new West Midlands Group (WMG) project.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.