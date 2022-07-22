Farm Weekly
Hillcroft Farms UltraWhite stud, Popanyinning, impresses judges at Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo

By Jodie Rintoul
July 22 2022 - 4:00am
The Bradford family, Hillcroft Farms UltraWhite stud, Popanyinning, exhibited the supreme Australian cleanskin exhibit ram or ewe at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, last week. With the ram were interbreed judges Paul Routley (left), Almondvale Poll Merino and White Suffolk studs, Urana, New South Wales, Brendan Mansbridge, Brooklyn Park Poll Dorset stud, Eugowra, NSW and Joel Donnan, Anden White Suffolk and UltraWhite stud, Woomelang, Victoria and Hillcroft Farms stud principals Dawson and Greta Bradford.

WHEN the Bradford family, Hillcroft Farms UltraWhite stud, Popanyinning, loaded sheep onto the truck bound for the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, never would they have imagined what would expire when they hit the judging ring.

