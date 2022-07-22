AN offer by two Western Australian businessmen to provide free foot-bath disinfectant to decontaminate passengers arriving in Perth from Indonesia would not be a practical response to prevent foot and mouth disease (FMD) from entering WA, according to Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan.
Liquid Engineering and PKB Veterinary Supplies owner Anthony Fels and 4Farmers Australia Pty Ltd owner Philip Patterson earlier this week offered, in a letter, the disinfectant as a precautionary measure to decontaminate every passenger arriving in Perth from Indonesia for "the next three months or until the FMD risk to WA from Indonesia was downgraded".
Both businessmen are understood to have manufacturing facilities close to the Perth international and domestic airport terminals and said they were willing to provide the formulated foot-bath product for free.
"It will be very simple to incorporate a series of small foot baths - basically a 900 millimetre x 600mm shallow metal tray containing the disinfectant, with a matt/non-slip carpet saturated with the disinfectant, for passengers simply to walk through after disembarking from their inbound flight, and prior to entering the customs entry area," Mr Fels said.
"A second water foot bath and/or drying area could also be utilised to reduce the impact of wet footwear dripping the water-based disinfectant into the customs entry section."
Responding to the letter Ms MacTiernan said foot baths would be of "minimum effectiveness" in containing FMD and that the number one risk to WA was people bringing in meat or dairy products from overseas.
"That being said, we will be sending this (letter) on to our biosecurity team and to the Federal Minister," Ms MacTiernan said.
"We do appreciate everyone is wanting to help... it might well be that foot baths for people entering onto farms might be a more effective way of dealing with FMD."
She said WA had a high degree of "advanced preparedness" for FMD with immediate and intermediate action plans in place.
"If it does come into the country then it will become a very intensive manpower operation and that's when some federal arrangements about shared (biosecurity) funding will apply," Ms MacTiernan said.
While she acknowledged that the arrival of FMD in Indonesia had taken the threat risk of the disease entering Australia from 9 per cent to 11.6pc, Ms MacTiernan said it didn't have the same quantum uplift in risk that something like lumpy skin disease and swine fever, due to them both being vector borne diseases.
Ms MacTiernan said the department would be focusing its efforts on contacting all 15,000 registered livestock holders to educate them about what they needed to do at the farmgate in order to prevent and manage the infection.
