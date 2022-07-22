FORMED in early 2018, the Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services Association (VFRSA) Youth Committee makes sure young members are heard within the Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service (VFRS).
Prior to the formation of the committee, the association's executive committee consisted of members mostly over 50 years of age.
VFRSA media and marketing officer Jamie McElroy said they were the only volunteer emergency service that had formed a youth committee to tap directly into the opinions of younger members.
"They really wanted to be able to give the younger ones an opportunity to have more of a voice of what's going on and potentially influence the association as a whole," Ms McElroy said.
The youth committee currently has 10 members, seven of which started this year - five in January, one in April and one in June.
VFRSA Youth Committee chairman Hayden Moore, Brunswick Junction, has been a committee member for the past three and a half years.
He wanted to join the committee after noticing there wasn't a high youth representation.
"After finding out about the committee, I thought it would be the perfect opportunity to use what I've seen over the last ten years to become a voice," Mr Moore said.
"Being a representative of this committee gives me the opportunity to share my knowledge, experience and ideas from a different perspective and to show that the younger generations of volunteer firefighters can contribute just as much as everyone else does."
Youth committee members are based all across Western Australia, from Carnarvon to Northam, Brunswick Junction and metropolitan areas as well.
"Youth Committee members are located WA-wide so that each zone has a youth representative that our volunteer firefighters can speak to and touch base with and voice their opinion," Ms McElroy said.
However he would love to get more people involved from the Great Southern, lower South West and Upper Northern zones.
"I would love to get some more representation for them because brigades' challenges differ all over the State," she said.
"And the opinions of those in the north are just as vital as the opinions of our VFRS members in the south.
"That's something we are currently working on now, especially up north, because a lot of the decisions we make down here are different to what impacts them in the north due to their location and the terrain."
To help with this representation, the committee has also started a private Facebook group called VFRS Youth Forum for all VFRS members under 35 years of age.
"What we want to use it for is to understand where problems are lying in the youth setting and where we can help," Mr Moore said.
"Whether it's bringing it up in a youth committee meeting or an association executive meeting where we can raise these issues and get them solved.
The VFRS is particularly vital for areas that are a far distance from their nearest firefighting station.
"A lot of people don't realise how fast a house fire or a road accident can go south," Mr Moore said.
"We at Brunswick Junction are a direct backup to Harvey, Collie and Australind and we also have to look after our own town.
"The quicker you can get there, the quicker you can get a situation like that under control."
Mr Moore urged everyone to give volunteering a go, saying WA relied on emergency volunteers.
"If you have been considering doing volunteer work and are keen to give back to your local community, reach out to your local brigade to find out more about what we do," he said.
"You do not need to have any experience under your belt.
"It is a friendly environment to walk into regardless of your age and gender, and not everyone who joins has to be an active volunteer firefighter.
"There are plenty of other roles available in a support capacity, such as administration, maintaining the brigade's gardens, helping to organise fundraising and events and much more."
