Farm Weekly

Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services Association Youth Committee bridges generation gap

By Jasmine Peart
July 22 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The VFRS Youth Committee: TK Kippin (left), Tate Anderson, Hayden Moore, Iesha Pugh, David Burgoyne, and front row, Stevie Keys and Luke Summerton.

FORMED in early 2018, the Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services Association (VFRSA) Youth Committee makes sure young members are heard within the Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service (VFRS).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.