Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Morris Quantum air drill impresses Nolan family, near Salmon Gums

July 23 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Cromar (left) Staines Esperance, Duncan Murdoch, McIntosh Distribution, and Lloyd Nolan, Salmon Gums, with the familys 18-metre Morris Quantum air drill and 9682 tow-behind air cart comprising a 11,400-litre tank, 12,000L tank and 7000L liquid fertiliser tank.

INVESTING in a new seeding rig is one of the biggest decisions for any cropping operation, ensuring it suits your farming system and conditions and also offers the technology advancements to deliver your next jump in productivity.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.