Cec McConnell to be new deputy director general of Primary Industries Development

July 21 2022 - 5:00am
Cec McConnell is the Primary Industries Developments new deputy director general.

WESTERN Australia's Commissioner for Soil and Land Conservation Cec McConnell will take on a new role leading agricultural research and development at the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).

