WESTERN Australia's Commissioner for Soil and Land Conservation Cec McConnell will take on a new role leading agricultural research and development at the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).
Ms McConnell has been appointed the deputy director general of Primary Industries Development, commencing in the position later this month.
DPIRD director general Terry Hill said the department was committed to driving research and innovation in collaboration with industry to benefit WA's vital agriculture, fisheries and food sectors.
"Ms McConnell had been an important part of the department's Executive team since 2020, ensuring soil and land conservation has had a strong voice at the table," Mr Hill said.
"She has provided excellent policy and scientific leadership, including overseeing the development of Western Australia's first Soil Health Strategy."
Prior to becoming Commissioner, Ms McConnell ran her own consulting company providing business development, planning and natural resource management (NRM) advice and held board director roles, including with Wheatbelt NRM.
She previously held senior leadership roles with the Department of Agriculture and Food, including as a regional director based at Northam.
"Her extensive knowledge of agriculture and natural resource management, as well as business experience, will be a huge benefit to the department as we focus on research and development, and support industry to tackle issues such as climate change," Mr Hill said.
Ms McConnell said she would be working to ensure DPIRD continued to deliver strong research and development outcomes for Western Australia.
"I am excited to take on this role and look forward to working with the department's Primary Industries Development team, our research partners and the agricultural and aquaculture industries," she said.
