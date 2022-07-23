Farm Weekly
Nativ Carbon embarks on reforestation project near Moora with Woodside Energy

July 23 2022 - 10:00am
The seedlings being prepared for the planting on two parcels of land near Moora.

PERTH-based Nativ Carbon has started working towards a Wheatbelt reforestation project, in partnership with Woodside Energy.

