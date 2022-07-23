PERTH-based Nativ Carbon has started working towards a Wheatbelt reforestation project, in partnership with Woodside Energy.
The planned reforestation is part of Woodside's Native Reforestation Project, with this phase covering more than 2000 hectares.
Nativ Carbon is planting a wide range of seedling varieties - selected to foster biodiversity - on two parcels of marginal agricultural land near Moora.
Spread over two separate sites, more than 1.2 million native seedlings will be planted and the project will substantially increase the native habitat of local fauna.
Nativ Carbon director David Lullfitz said the reforestation would "foster Wheatbelt biodiversity and establish further rare habitat for endangered species in Western Australia".
"We believe, if industry is going to make true positive impact to the environment, then we need rich, biodiverse landscapes that thrive and survive with long-term sustainable benefits," Mr Lullfitz said.
"Importantly, banksias feature prominently because they are a major source of food for endangered Carnaby Cockatoos which frequent the area.
"Other species include Melaleuca, Hakeas and Woody Pear.
"Woody Pear is iconic to the region and special effort was made to collect the seeds from the original site.
"Local provenance is very important to biodiversity results and we aim to grow plants that originally existed within these regions."
Overall, 45.1kg of native seed was collected for the work.
A large portion of seed collection and plant installation has been contracted to Gambara Pty Ltd - a majority-owned indigenous company.
Nativ Carbon director and Gambara head Matthew Oswald said Nativ Carbon aims to consistently provide regional and indigenous employment opportunities.
"This development employed a substantial number of Aboriginal people," Mr Oswald said.
"Aboriginal employees have assisted with seed collecting, fence removal, weed control and plant installation with the support of Gambara."
