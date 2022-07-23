Farm Weekly

DPIRD and GIWA support oat consultant, John Connell, to join Processed Oat Partnership

Shannon Beattie
By Shannon Beattie
July 23 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo by Gab Savage, Tolga Farm.

A DEDICATED consultant will help companies establish new oat processing projects or expand current operations in Western Australia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Beattie

Shannon Beattie

Journalist

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.