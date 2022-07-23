A DEDICATED consultant will help companies establish new oat processing projects or expand current operations in Western Australia.
The consultant is being funded by the Processed Oat Partnership (POP), an industry-led program supported by the State government which will provide a foundation for growth in the oat industry over the next 20 years.
The Grain Industry Association of WA (GIWA) is the lead program partner in association with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.
GIWA executive officer Peter Nash said the initial role of the consultant was to help oat processors to secure State and Federal government grants.
"Government grants processes can be time-consuming and when growing businesses are focused on getting new projects off the ground, they may not have the capacity to fully explore all relevant grant opportunities," Mr Nash said.
"To address this the POP has hired a consultant (John Connell) who not only has experience with government grants, but has also worked in the grains industry."
He has extensive experience in business development and economics gained from many years in senior positions within government and private industry in the agriculture and resource sectors, and more recently as a business development consultant to both small and large businesses in the dairy, horticulture and grains sectors.
Mr Connells's role will include helping to determine which grant programs are most suitable for the business' needs.
