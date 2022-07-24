MeatUp to deliver latest red meat advice

MEAT & Livestock Australia (MLA) is encouraging red meat producers to register for the MeatUp Forum at Muresk, Northam on Friday, August 5.
The forum will focus on all aspects of a red meat business including feedbase, animal health, nutrition, markets, onfarm management and business performance.
One of the highlights will be Borden producer Paul O'Meehan sharing how a family farm can grow in scale, increase in staff , and still maintain its values, in his session about proactive business and people management.
MLA group manager - productivity and animal wellbeing, David Beatty said the program would have a whole-farm focus.
"The Northam MeatUp Forum will address a wide variety of challenges facing WA red meat producers on farm," Mr Beatty said.
"MeatUp Forums are designed to demonstrate the value of implementing new practices or technology onfarm.
"They will link with other MLA activities, programs, and projects that producers can get involved in to enable them to further build knowledge and skills."
Mr Beatty's MLA update and overview of the red meat market will be followed by renowned consultant Jason Trompf, founder of the Lambs Alive program, who will present on creating a productive, profitable business, with a focus on creating flexibility to deal with life, markets and varying seasons.
Following Mr Trompf, MSA producer engagement officer Laura Garland will show producers what the MSA sheepmeat model means for their back pocket, genetics, potential markets, and where to go from here.
With extensive experience in feedlots, on board live export ships, and onfarm, vet Dr Adrian Baker will deliver a practical presentation, answering your supplementation questions - from a financial and production benefit perspective.
More information: Go to www.mla.com.au/meatup
